Despite rain NH-2 repairing underway: Th Biswajit

IMPHAL: Regardless of inclement weather condition, work for mending potholes at different points of National Highway-2 and other maintenance activities have been continuing, said works minister Th Biswajit Singh.

Addressing media persons at new secretariat conference hall here on Friday, minister Biswajit, while stating that the state government will not deviate for its commitment to develop the highway, informed that despite hindrances, including frequent rainfall, work is on for improving condition of both the national highways in Manipur sector.

Further stating that owing to onset of monsoon sea-son, road repair/restoration works at different stretches of Imphal-Mao section is being affected, he, however, hastened to add that in-spite of unfavourable weather condition there is no discontinuation of work.

Under strict instruction of the chief minister, there has been no let-up in road improvement activities especially in the hill districts, the works minister said and explained that steps are also on for short term as well as long term policies to improve condition of the two national highways in the state.

The Minister also said that he had earlier inspected the Mao-Maram stretch of NH-2 which was followed by filling up of the potholes to prepare for blacktopping as and when condition permits.

Informing that condition of the highway was found to be worst along the stretches from Kuki Taphou to Maram and from Maram to Mao, he contended that condition at these stretches have improved considerably since start of the repair work. However, black topping would be not be possible during the rainy season and as such will have to wait for favourable weather condition to prevail, Biswajit said, while accepting that efforts to fill up the potholes is not yet up to the mark on account of movement of heavy vehicles washing away the construction materials or craters resurfacing.

He continued that stone boulders and chips have been piled up along the roadside so that potholes could be filled up for the convenience of the transport operators and commuters as a stop-gap arrangement till the black-topping work is carried out.

On poor condition of the highway at Motbung, Henbung, Kangpokpi and Khongnem areas, Biswajit sought cooperation and support of the locals for ensuring speedy and effective implementation of all development works.

Road repair works at T Khullen and Kuki Taphou areas are underway, the Minister said, while pointing out that the government is according top priority in proper maintenance of the Imphal-Dimapur section of Highway as it remains the lifeline of Manipur.

Citing an instance when an additional chief engineer of PWD rushed to a landslide affected area at night taking heavy machinery like excavator to clear the debris, the Minister also urged the people to understand the hindrances that the department and its officials have to undergo especially during the rainy season in undertaking road restoration works.

Observing that overloaded trucks are another factor for causing damage to the highway, the Minister said that he will consult the Chief Minister to discuss matter related to limiting the load to be carried by trucks plying along the highway.

Minister Biswajit contended that condition of Imphal-Jiribam Highway has also improved considerably. Although works along the highway are being taken up by NHIDCL, engineers of the state PWD are assessing the restoration works every week.

