Docs prescribing ‘specific’ drugs ?

IMPHAL, Jun 28 : Even as the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Yojana (PMBJP) was launched in the State on May 5 with the primary objective of making quality drugs accessible to all the people at cheap prices, different quarters have raised strong suspicion whether some doctors of JNIMS have been prescribing only some specified drugs available only at some select medical stores.

Notably, a Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra has already been opened in the State too.

There is a strong suspicion that this practice of prescribing medicines available only at some select pharmacies is not confined to doctors of JNIMS alone. It appears that the same practice has afflicted many doctors of RIMS, Thoubal District Hospital and Churachandpur District Hospital.

Even though the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra opened at JNIMS has provided some benefits to the people, not all kinds of drugs are available at the Kendra. As such, most of the drugs prescribed by doctors are not available at the Kendra.

Generic drugs which have same compositions with branded drugs/medicines should be made available at cheaper prices at the kendra/pharmacy opened under PMBJP.

However, some doctors, in cahoots with drug companies and medical representatives, have been prescribing drugs available only at particular drug stores. Even doctors who are on duty in OPD and Casualty Wards have taken to similar practice, sources informed.

Highlighting the need for people to be wary of the agents of private pharmacies, the sources raised strong suspicion about presence of some individuals at JNIMS who have been selling drugs with cash memo even though they do not have medical stores or plots of their own.

These people would purchase medicines prescribed by doctors and re-sell them to patient parties at higher prices using their own dubious cash memos.

The matter needs immediate attention of the authority concerned, the sources added.

