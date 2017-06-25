MUSU charges VC of neglecting academic activities in MU

IMPHAL: Even though the incumbent vice chancellor (VC) has taken pro-active role in streamlining irregularities in Manipur University, he has totally neglected academic activities for reason best known to him, Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) has charged.

Addressing media persons at its office located inside the university campus at Canchipur on Saturday, MUSU president Buchi Mayanglangbam said that VC is not present in the university most of the time as he is often out of station with 4/5 outside visits in a month. Moreover, if he is present, then he comes to the university after 12 noon regularly and as such his subordinate staff have followed suit.

Despite many appraisals and representations for appointing a Pro-VC who would look after the affairs of the university in his absence, the VC has never considered it necessary and hence not appointed the Pro-VC till date, Buchi maintained.

The MUSU president further stated that since the VC has failed to monitor the attendance of his staff and their activities, MUSU will do the needful as soon as the classes of MU resume on July 24 after the vacation. He also made it clear that no staff would be allowed to enter MU campus after 10 am.

Claiming that teachers of MU are not upto-date in their knowledge, Buchi noted that teachers often come into conflict with new ideas of the students/research scholars as they (teachers) are not aware of the new trend. As such, the students are reluctant to come up with innovative ideas.

Asserting that Manipur University has also become a “Safe Haven” for contractors, the MUSU president said that many of the ambitious contractors earn a lot by doing contract works in MU and have become prominent persons of the society. But the hostels and library of the university constructed by them have been left in pathetic condition despite sanctioning of huge fund. Therefore, it would not be an exaggeration to say that MU has become the best place for the contractors to work and not for pursuing academic excellence by students and scholars, Buchi contended.

He also disclosed that the posts of regular registrar, librarian and controller have been remaining vacant for quite long and in the absence of a regular registrar, the joint registrar has been carrying out activities at his own discretion.

Due to such irregularities, Manipur University, which was considered as a prestigious university once, has failed to make it to the top 100 best universities in India, he maintained.

Source: The People’s Chronicle