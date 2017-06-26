Scribes sensitised on state of National Highways

IMPHAL, Jun 25 : Under the sponsorship of Public Works Department (PWD), Editors’ Guild Manipur (EGM) organised a one-day media sensitization programme on the state of highways in Manipur at Classic Hotel today.

The sensitization programme moderated by EGM president A Mobi was attended by Chief Engineer of PWD Ch Tiken, Additional Chief Engineers N Noren, T Rabindrakumar and Superintending Engineer Y Joykumar as presidium members.

Addressing the gathering, N Noren informed that six out of the total 16 National Highways of the State are looked after by PWD while the remaining 10 are under the control of National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

He maintained that the six National Highways managed by PWD are NH-2 (Mao-Imphal-Churachandpur), NH-202 (Makokchung-Jessami-Imphal), NH-102 (Imphal-Moreh), NH-37 (Imphal-Jiribam), NH-137A (Imphal-Kakching Lamkhai) and NH-102A (Sangshak-Tengnoupal).

He elaborated that the area along NH-202 covered by PWD is from Imphal to Yaingangpokpi and up to Oriental College for NH-37.

He said that Imphal-Mao highway has been divided into two parts Mao-Senapati and Senapati-Koubru Leikha for construction purposes.

He informed that the first part will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 190 crore while the second part will be constructed at the cost of Rs 110 crore.

Although NHIDCL was entrusted with the construction work of Imphal-Moreh highway, its maintenance work is being done by PWD, he said.

The Additional Chief Engineer claimed that there is enough asphalt concrete for filling potholes along Imphal-Yaingangpokpi and Imphal-Churachandpur highways.

He also claimed that clearing work of landslide on Sangshak-Tengnoupal highway had already been taken up.

He assured that condition of all the six National Highways mainly Mao-Imphal will be improved considerably after a few years even though only Rs 1.35 crore was sanctioned for maintenance work of the highways.

T Rabindrakumar said that under the State Highways there are four kinds of roads namely Major District Roads (582 km approximately), Other District Roads (900 km approximately), Inter-Village Roads (7900 km approximately) and State Highways (750 km approximately).

He said that the State Government is urging the Ministry concerned to sanction funds under NLCPR, CRF and NEC for construction of the highways.

Y Joykuymar spoke about the problems, issues and challenges faced by the officials in construction and maintenance of highways of the State.

As part of the programme, an interaction session was held between the officials and the attending media persons.

