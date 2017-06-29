Tripartite talks scheduled on July 10

SENAPATI, Jun 28 : The tripartite talks involving the United Naga Council (UNC), the Government of Manipur and the Central Government on the district creation issue will be held on July 10 at Ukhrul district headquarters.

Sources from the UNC disclosed to Newmai News Network that Government representatives informed the UNC leaders this afternoon that the tripartite talks at the ‘political level’ on the district creation issue will be held on July 10 in Ukhrul district headquarters from 11 am.

Today’s development came a day after the UNC leaders had expressed anxiety over the delay in holding the next tripartite talks on the district creation issue.

It is worth recalling here that the one month’s time frame to hold tripartite talks on the district creation issue involving the Manipur Government, the United Naga Council (UNC) and the Central Government had lapsed on June 19.

Earlier the UNC leaders had asserted that they were ready to resort to strong forms of agitation again if the issue was not taken seriously by the Government.

The UNC leaders had also said that there should be a ‘time frame or time bound’ for the Government to resolve the issue. The UNC had already said it “cannot go on holding the tripartite talks without addressing the issue.

“If the tripartite talks are not going to address the issue we are all ready and all prepared to defend our lands by any means,” added the UNC leaders.

The UNC leaders further stated that they are closely monitoring the trend, and added “we will oppose anything that hurts the sentiments of the Naga people.”

On May 19, the representatives of the Manipur Government, the Central Government and the UNC had agreed to hold tripartite talks on the district creation issue at the political level within a month’s time.

The UNC also stated that “since the new Government of Manipur under the leadership of N Biren Singh and the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre had assured us to redress the problems created by the communal Ibobi Singh Government we are fervently waiting for justice.”

In the last tripartite talks held on May 19 at Senapati headquarters, it was reaffirmed the “focal point No 1 of agreement arrived at in the tripartite talks on March 19, 2017” which states that “the grievances of the United Naga Council which led to the imposition of the economic blockade by them was recognized as there was non-adherence to the four Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and the Government of India’s assurance on the matter. The Government of Manipur agrees to start consultation with all stakeholders to redress the same”.

Source: The Sangai Express