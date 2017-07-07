7 suspected Dengue cases detected

Imphal, July 03 2017: Seven suspected Dengue cases have been detected at Hengkom, Churachandpur .

Following the report, Churachandpur District Malaria Office has taken up due measures to check vector-borne diseases and carried out fogging exercise in and around Hengkom .

Notably, Hengkom is small hamlet inhabited by just around 60 people .

However, State Surveillance Officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme Dr Thangpa Serto told The Sangai Express that the suspected Dengue cases are yet to be confirmed .

He also highlighted the need to take up due precautionary measures against water-borne and vector-borne diseases in view of the floods which have affected many parts of Manipur valley .

At times of flood, people are vulnerable to snake bites and water-borne and vector-borne diseases such as Malaria, Dengue, Diarrhoea, Dysentery, Hepatitis-A, Leptospirosis and many skin diseases.

As such, people need to take extra care, Dr Thangpa said .

Even though safe drinking water is not easily accessible at flood affected areas, people need to drink only safe, potable water as unlcean or unhygienic water can cause many diseases .

He suggested mixing chlorine tablets with drinking water at flood affected areas .

Pregnant women, lactating mothers, infants and people above 65 years need to take extra precautionary measures, Dr Thangpa said .

Even though floods have been reported from different parts of the State, there is no report of outbreak of any water-borne disease as per reports furnished by different district surveillance units, he added.

Source: The Sangai Express