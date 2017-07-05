A Govt school does it ! EMRS scripts history in the annals of school education

Kangpokpi, July 04 2017: Barely two years after it was established in 2015, a Government school, Eklavya Model Residential School, Gamnom- Sapormeina, Kangpokpi scripted a sort of a record in the education of Manipur by producing the largest number subject toppers during the recently declared HSLC examination, 2017 apart from many other feats at the National and international level .

EMRS, Gamnom-Sapormeina also become the first Government school in the entire State to achieve such feats in its first attempt in the prestigious High School Leaving Certificate Examination conducted by Board of Secondary Education Manipur .

Impressively, the first batch of the school comprising of 25 students, who appeared the HSLC Examination, 2017 passed all in first division with letter marks in at least two subjects each while four students emerged as subject toppers in Commerce in the State .

The four subject toppers in Commerce securing 96 marks each are Haominlal @ Haoben Lhouvum, s/o Paogin Lhouvum of Damdei Taloulong; Ngahboineng Haokip, d/o Henlal Haokip of G Songlung village; Hatneineng Lhouvum, d/o Seiboi Lhouvum of Motbung and Nengngaiching Kipgen, d/o Haopao Kipgen of Motbung .

The four subject toppers also secured letter marks in at least two subjects each including Haoben Lhouvum (Thadou-Kuki, Mathematics, Science), Ngahboineng Haokip (Thadou-Kuki, English and Commerce) while Hatneineng Lhouvum and Nengngaiching Kipgen secured letter marks in Thadou-Kuki and Commerce .

Haoben Lhouvum and Hatneineng Lhouvum who stood 2nd and 6th respectively among the Government Schools in the State have already been awarded by Chief Minister N Biren Singh for their meritorious achievements .

Speaking to media persons, Principal cum Administrator of EMRS, Gamnom Sapormeina, Dr Ngamkhohao Haokip said “I am extremely happy with the performance of my pupils who brought such laurels to the school and the credit for all these achievements go to the able guidance of the Chairman, T Ranjit Singh IAS, DC Kangpokpi district and the dedicated teaching staff who sincerely moulded the students in the way they should be.”

He also said that it is heartening to note that not only all the students passed in 1st Division with letter marks in 49 subjects but 4 among them emerged as subject toppers in Commerce in the State.

This is outstanding, he added .

While highlighting the grievances of the school, Dr Ngamkhohao Haokip said that the recurring funds for mess, books, uniforms, etc were not released on time which gave tremendous hardships to the management and appealed the authority concerned to release the fund timely for the welfare of the student community .

There are only three Eklavya Model Residential Schools in the State at Gamnom Sapormeina, Moreh and Tamenglong funded by Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India and managed and run by Department of Tribal Affairs and Hills, Government of Manipur .

Many other students of EMRS Gamnom-Sapormeina also brought laurels to the school with gold medals at the National and International Olympiad including in All India National Environment Talent Search Examination (NETSE) organized and sponsored by Mallinath International Foundation for Earth and Environment (MIFEE), Panaji, Goa; Seventh International English Olympiad 2016 organized by Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF), India, etc .

During a recent inspection of the school, Deputy Commissioner T Ranjit Singh said that since the school follows JNV pattern, it deserves to receive the recurring cost/grant of Rs 92, 000/- per student per annum instead of Rs 42, 000/-, which the school is receiving currently from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India .

He also advised the Principal cum Administrator of the school to submit a proposal in this regard besides others, for pursuing the matter with the authorities concerned.

Source: The Sangai Express