AMSU, District Committee Jiribam inspects schools, seeks urgent attention of Govt

Jiribam, July 17 2017: A surprise inspection conducted by AMSU, District Committee, Jiribam and AMSU Barak Circle at New Durgapur LP School, Lamdai Khunou, Jiribam on July 14 left the inspection team in shock when they found the school closed for a long time and the school Principal absent for three years, conveyed a press release issued today by publicity secretary of AMSU, District Committee Jiribam .

It stated that the school headmistress Ahongshangbam Sunita has not come to the school for three years and the two care takers which she gave the responsibility to run the school remained absent which led to frequent close down of the school .

The locals of Lamdai Khunou told the inspection team that the school committee along with the locals have repeatedly highlighted the problems of the school to the ZEO of Jiribam but the authority concerned has not come to inspect the situation even once .

Meanwhile, on July 15, the team conducted an inspection at Thangboipunji LP school only to take stock of the pathetic situation of the school .

The school had no building and teachers and some locals told the team that children of the areas have not gone to school for nearly five years now .

Expressing disappointment, the team sought the attention of the State Government and the authority concerned to look into the matter and take up necessary steps for the welfare of the children .

The infrastructure of Tupidor LP School and the non-availability of teachers have worsened the atmosphere of the school, it stated while conducting an inspection on July 15 .

The AMSU, District Committee, Jiribam and AMSU Barak Circle learned from the local people that the school has not been functioning properly since the transfer of a teacher which was almost eight months ago .

The locals also told them that a volunteer from the locality was hired to teach the students at the school so that the children can get their education in time.

The school has only 44 students, it added .

The press release further stated that the present situation of the academic sector of Jiribam is in an alarming condition which require the State Government’s urgent attention and added that the guidelines under SSA to teach children below the age of 14 to get free education is nowhere seen at many school of Jiribam .

The AMSU District Committee Jiribam also urged the Education Minister Th Radheshyam to come and inspect the reality of the schools at Jiribam at the earliest.

Source: The Sangai Express