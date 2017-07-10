Assam Rifles distributes Solar Lamps, Aadhaar Card Drive in Chandel District

Assam Rifles has been at the forefront in providing helping hand to the needy villagers in Chandel district. In yet another initiative, 18 Assam Rifles of 26 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR(South) presented 40 Solar Lamps to the villagers of Beru Mollabung Village, Chandel District on 09 Jul 17. Chief of Beru Mollabung village expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Assam Rifles for this initiative. Village Chairman and the villagers also appreciated this gesture immensely. Commandant interacted with villagers and assured them of all possible help.

Aadhaar Card Drive:

In pursuance of propogation of Government schemes, an Aadhaar Card Registration Camp was organised at Tulihal by 5 JAK RIF of 9 Sector Assam Rifles under aegis of HQ IGAR (South). This camp facilitated the people of the nearby areas to register themselves for Aadhaar Card. The people lauded the effort and requested for more such camps to be held in the future. A total of 67 persons registered themselves for the Aadhaar Card at the camp.