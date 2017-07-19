Ayush Dept to tackle Dengue, JE in CCpur

CCpur, July 18 2017: The State Ayush Directorate will soon step in to tackle the outbreak of Dengue and JE in Churachandpur district which has been on the surge ever since the viral diseases made its appearance sometime last month .

As cases swell, a team of Ayush officials headed by its Director Dr A Guneshwar Sharma today visited the district hospital to take stock of the situation and promised sufficient drugs to keep the people safe .

‘We are ready to supply any amount of medicine for Dengue and JE,’ he said .

The Director along with his team comprising of Dr Y Lukhoi Singh, Additional Director (Ayush) and Dr Leimapokpam Devi, Joint Director (Ayush) also visited the Trinity Christian Seminary where 6 students have tested positive for Dengue.

The Director along with the District Malaria Officer Dr Jamthianlal presented a short briefing on the viral diseases before the students and faculty of the Seminary .

The visiting team while promising to do whatever they can to contain the outbreak visited an area inside the district hospital campus that is identified for Yoga Wellness Centre, as well as the site for constructing 50 bedded integrated Ayush Hospital at Muolvaiphei .

According to Dr Sharma, the Wellness centre once when it commences will impart yoga exercises to about 20 to 30 people twice a day.

This will help many ailing persons and will be an effective therapy for an assortment of illness, he said .

So far Ayush medicine has been given to people on a regulated way in areas where the District Malaria Office has made interventions and conducted fogging or sprayed water bodies .

But if the steps taken by the Ayush Directorate in the previous years are any indication the medicine may be made available to whoever wishes.

Details on how it may be distributed and on what basis will be sorted out at the Directorate tomorrow.

Source: The Sangai Express