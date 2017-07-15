Cabinet decides to hand over Loktak scam to CBI

Imphal, July 14 2017: In the historic Cabinet meeting held at District Training Centre (DTC) Hall, near DC Office, Churachandpur with Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the chair, the State Cabinet today unanimously resolved to hand over the case of Loktak scam to CBI .

After thoroughly examining the projects taken up under Border Area Development Programme (BADP), the State Cabinet also resolved to review the mode of implementation in order to ensure a visible change in the Central Government-sponsored programme .

The Cabinet also decided to open District Transport Office, Moreh besides engagement of 32 drivers (30 heavy and two light) and 27 handymen on casual basis for the smooth running of Manipur State Transport .

It also decided to fill up seven vacant posts (staff) for Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) .

Enhancement of upper age limit/entry of age from 62 years to 67 years and maximum age for tenure of service from 65 years to 70 years for the post of JNIMS Director was also approved .

The State Cabinet also gave its nod to creation of one post of Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the Governor’s Secretariat, Raj Bhavan, Imphal apart from approving the proposal for re-designation of Media Consultant to the Governor as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with the increase of special allowance from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 .

Source: The Sangai Express