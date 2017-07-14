CCTV cameras : Final report submitted

Imphal, July 13 2017: The Enquiry Committee, which was constituted to probe into procurement and installation of CCTV cameras at Raj Bhavan, CM’s Bungalow and Khwairamband bazaar areas has submitted its final report to Chief Minister N Biren today.

The three-member committee was headed by ADGP Pramod Asthana.

Information Technology and Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Secretary Sumant Singh and IGP (Zone-I) were the members of the committee .

The State Government decided to enquire the process of procurement and commissioning of 155 CCTV cameras on March 31, 2017 .

Pramod Asthana handed over the 276-page report to the Chief Minister in the presence of Editors of different media houses at CM’s Secretariat .

The report has also eight volumes of annexure having over 2000 pages.

The Chief Minister lauded the committee for successfully completing the enquiry and submitting its report on time.

Pramod Asthana said that the committee took around three months and two weeks in compiling the final report.

The committee went through a huge number of documents and recorded statements of many officials and persons to prepare the report .

As the committee members were engaged in their normal duties as well, they could not submit the report within the stipulated 15 days’ time.

Source: The Sangai Express