CDF to initiate action for improvement of Bishnupur Dist. Hospital; demands removal of armed forces and halting of firing next to hospital

BISHNUPUR, JULY 9: Representatives of all the wards in the Bishnupur Municipality area and concerned citizens on Sunday have resolved to take befitting action against doctors, medical practitioners and Bishnupur District Hospital authority if they continue to neglect the plight of the patients hailing from different parts of the District.

The resolution was adopted after a thorough deliberation on two agenda set for the day. The first agenda was the pathetic service by some departments of the hospital particularly gynaecology section over the years.

During the animated discussion, concerned citizens raised numerous issues related to how patients from far off villages have been made to wait for hours even after they have procured OPD tickets in the morning. They alleged that the patients continue to suffer due to severe negligence by doctors on duty. Many women individual residents also gave their testimonies and narrated the horror and negligence they experienced while visiting the gynaecology department. The house decided to raise these issues with the Minister of Health and Family Welfare and also intimate the Chief Minister about the sheer apathy, neglect and dereliction of duty by concerned doctors.

Remove Mountain Brigade from Loukoipat

The meeting also resolved to demand the total removal of Mountain Brigade (Loktak) currently stationed at Loukoipat, adjacent to the hospital. It has been reported that the armed forces camped in the area have used the space as filing range without even considering the fact that many serious patients are admitted to the hospital every day. The house demanded that the practice of using the area as a firing range should be halted immediately. It may be mentioned that the distance between the firing range and the hospital is hardly 500 metres away.

Women vendors demand adequate time before eviction

Market women vendors who also attended the meeting raised their problems after a notification for eviction was issued on June 21, 2017. The eviction was to be effected within 10 days. The vendors had set up temporary market sheds after the earthquake on January 4, 2016. Now, they have requested the concerned authority to relax the time of the dismantling of the market sheds at least by a month. They pleaded that the current flood and monsoon situation had caused them immense hardship and they needed time and resource to build their own new market sheds at any areas’allocated.

