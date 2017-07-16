CM attends to 800 complaints on 3rd Meeyamgi Numit ; Aim of Govt to serve and not only develop : Biren

Imphal, July 15 2017: Thousands of people turned up to highlight their grievances to Chief Minister N Biren Singh on the third “Meeyamgi Numit” held at CM’s Secretariat today.

The Chief Minister attended to as many as about 800 complaints personally and met nearly 3000 people from 8.30 am to 5.10 pm .

On the occasion, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that such interaction gives an opportunity to know how the people are living in our society.

He stressed that among several grievances, he is deeply concerned with the problems especially faced by differently-abled persons, widows, and old-aged people of the State.

He further said that the Government would try to find remedial measures or solutions to the problems faced by the people of the State .

The new Government’s objective is not just to enhance infrastructure development and construction of roads etc, but to help and serve the people of the State to its fullest extent, he added .

The Chief Minister mentioned that streamlining various welfare schemes and programmes is the need of the hour so as to have an effective and result oriented schemes.

He assured that the Government will conduct a comprehensive review of all the existing welfare schemes so that it can reach the needy and genuine beneficiaries .

Maintaining that the State Government is putting in efforts to solve the problems faced by the common people at the micro level, the Chief Minister said that Banks such as Manipur State Cooperative Bank has been entrusted to do the needful including providing loans to the needy people and to encourage the Self Help Groups for sustainable livelihood, generation of employment etc so that they could bring pride and laurels to the State .

Acknowledging that there is a gap between the agency and beneficiaries in the implementation process of many welfare schemes, Chief Minister informed that he has written side-notes or marginal notes on the applications submitted by the people to monitor and take up necessary action by the Commissioners/Secretaries concerned .

Speaking to media persons, he said that the Government welcomes the recent Supreme Court verdict on the alleged fake encounter case in Manipur.

He mentioned that life is meaningless if we don’t respect and violate human rights of the people and the Government is totally against human rights violations.

He assured that the Government would extend full cooperation and assistance for a smooth investigation .

People’s Day (Meeyamgi Numit) was also held today at the office of the Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh to look into the complaints and grievances faced by the people .

People in large number including women gathered at the office waiting their turns to meet Deputy Chief Minister.

Womenfolk highlighted to the Dy CM about the need to provide them basic amenities, safety and other personal problems faced by them and approached the Deputy Chief Minister to address their grievances at the earliest.

After the complaints were heard, Joykumar Singh assured to extend all possible help to redress their grievances.

He also urged them to cooperate with the various initiatives taken up by the Government for the welfare of the people in the State .

IFCD and YAS Minister Letpao Haokip met people from different walks of life on People’s Day (Meeyamgi Numit) today at his residence and office located at Old Secretariat .

Hearing the grievances of the people who met him today – ranging from flood related issues to widow welfare, Letpao Haokip assured that possible measures will be taken up from the Government side to redress their grievances .

Education, Labour and Employment Minister Th Radheshyam met as many as 300 people at his residence at Canchipur and office at New Secretariat.

On the occasion, the Minister provided financial assistance to students who are planning an industrial visit outside the State .

Officials from the departments concerned came for the meeting highlighting certain issues pertaining to the functioning of the office.

CSOs submitted memoranda to the Minister concerning Education Department including the infrastructure requirement of Motbung High School.

Issue like increasing number of school drop outs in hill districts was also brought up during the meet .

Several labourers approached the Minister to enquire about the labour smart card specially meant for the workers of both unorganized and organized sector.

