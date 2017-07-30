CM reviews JE, Dengue situation in State

Imphal, Jul 29 (DIPR):Chief Minister N Biren reviewed the situation of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Dengue in the State in an emergency meeting held at CM Secretariat tonight.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Health and Family Welfare L Jayantakumar, Minister for Agriculture V Hangkhanlian, Chairman of Hill Areas Committee TT Haokip, Chief Secretary RR Rashmi, DGP LM Khaute, Secretary (Health) Sumant Singh, Director (Health) K Lokendro, Director (RIMS), Director (Ayush), Director (JNIMS) and other specialist doctors.

During the meeting, it was informed that though the situation is not alarming but the positive cases are showing an increasing trend. Till now, 59 cases have been tested positive for Dengue, and 73 cases have been detected positive for Japanese Encephalitis (JE).

The Chief Minister expressed that the situation is alarming and it needs to be attended to immediately.

During the meeting, it was decided that 20-30 doctors with paramedics and Director (Health) will go to Churachandpur tomorrow morning with medicines.

Youth Hostel is to be used for the accommodation of the teams. Police would also help provide accommodation for the doctors, if needed.

The Chief Minister directed DC, Churachandpur to arrange transport facilities to shift the patients in co-ordination with Director (Health) K Lokendro. He further instructed Director (Ayush) and Director, RIMS to provide necessary medicines, doctors and diagnosis facilities and other logistics support.

DC, Churachandpur will extend all necessary assistance in this regard.

Necessary funds to the tune of Rs. 10 crore will be released by the Finance Department by Monday. Similarly, necessary funds will be given soon for artificial ventilators. To prevent further spread of the disease, fever detection centres will be established at Moreh, Behiang and Jiribam by Monday.

The two doctors, who did not report for duty at PHC, Senvon and PHC, Henglep have also been suspended with immediate effect.

Source: The Sangai Express