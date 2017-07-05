CM urges for public support in helping drug addicts turn over a new leaf

Imphal, July 04 2017: In a first of its kind, a rehabilitation programme was held at 1st MR banquet hall where Chief Minister N Biren Singh personally interacted with 47 drug addicts and drug users and helped them get admitted to 19 rehabilitation centres under Social Welfare Corporation .

Speaking at the event, N Biren appealed to the Social Welfare Corporation, NGOs, CSOs and the people to cooperate with the State Government and work together towards eliminating the mushrooming case of drug abuse in the State and in helping the drug users and addicts turn a new life through love and care and necessary treatment (rehabilitation) .

He assured that State Government with the help of Manipur Police Department and Social Welfare Corporation would take up necessary measures to eradicate drug abuse and trafficking in various parts of the State .

Biren further urged the people to help in admitting drug users and addicts to the 19 rehabilitation centres under Social Welfare Corporation to reduce the rising cases of drug abuse in the State and also warned that there are appropriate legal actions for those involved in trafficking drugs .

The CM urged the officials of all the Departments concerned to find out whether counselling sessions can also help those individuals who are newly taking up drugs to get rid of the harmful addiction aside from admitting the drug addicts and users to rehabilitation centres .

Biren further explained that the increasing number of drug users in the State is not a good sign and every individual addicted to drugs deserves a second chance to redeem themselves and contribute to the society by means of getting admitted in rehabilitation centres to get rid of the dangerous addiction .

He also urged the family members to refrain from hiding or ignoring the conditions of a drug user due to fear of social repercussion as it will bring only harm in the long run .

Biren appealed to the people to help in admitting individuals addicted to drug in the rehabilitation centres and added that the State Government would even provide financial assistance if the need arises.

He pointed out that the State Government would try to come up with a policy to prevent drug trafficking and reduce the number of drug adducts and appealed to the NGOs and the rehabilitation centres to perform their duties diligently and sincerely .

Warning the centres and NGOs against taking funds without doing any tangible works, Biren said that special inspection drives would be launched to check the rehabilitation centres and NGOs in the State .

IGP Dr Soibam Ibocha was also appointed as the Nodal Officer in charge of overseeing the process of identifying and admitting drug users and addicts to rehab centres .

Biren also conveyed that people can use mobile number 9436027465 to admit drugs users and addicts to the various rehabilitation centres under Social Welfare Corporation.

Social Welfare Corporation Principal Secretary JC Ramthanga, DGP LM Khaute, top police officials and officials of Social Welfare Corporation were also present at the event .

Drug users and drug addicts were also handed over to their respective families and to rehabilitation centres as a part of the event.

