Earth fissures tear apart Twilang road

Kangpokpi, July 18 2017: Bewilderment looms large in Kangpokpi district owing to the occurrence of numerous earth fissures at various places one after another ever since the Kalikhola earth crack in the aftermath of Cyclone Mora that swept the district in the last week of May .

After reports of earth fissures at Maphou Kuki in Island sub division, Haijang village in Kangpokpi and Irang Part-II in T Waichong sub division, another earth crack has been reported along Twilang road, commonly known as IT Road connecting T Waichong sub division with the rest of the world .

The earth fissure along Twilang road occurred near Songpehjang village in Saitu AC under Kangpokpi sub division located around 4 Kms from Kangpokpi DHQs and the length of earth crack is approximately 40 metres .

There was a massive landslide at the same spot in 2004 that completely carried away the road inflicting untold misery on the commuters .

Some portion of the road has already sunk while crack started develop in the middle portion of the road and there is likelihood of heavy landslide/hill-slide and if things come to such a pass it will completely sweep away the road and cut off T Waichong sub division with the district HQs and the rest of the world .

Few residential houses below and above the road will also be affected if the earth crack continues to widen and a heavy landslide occurs .

SDC (HQ), Kaigoulal Kipgen as directed by the Deputy Commissioner inspected the spot this morning and took stock of the situation for further necessary action.

