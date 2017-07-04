Emergency Flood Review meeting held Disasters declared natural calamity

Imphal, July 03 2017: An emergency Review Meeting chaired today by Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat reviewed and assessed the flood situation in Manipur.

The emergency review meeting was attended by IFCD Minister Letpao Haokip, Education Minister Th Radheshyam, Chief Secretary O Nabakishore, Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Commissioners, DCs and Directors of different departments .

After thoroughly perusing the reports presented by the officials and the DCs concerned, the meeting decided to declare the present disaster as ‘State Calamity’ and the Chief Minister N Biren Singh also informed that he had requested the Central Government to declare the same as a calamity of ‘severe nature’ .

Considering the urgency of the affected people, a 24×7 State Disaster Control Room wih telephone number 0385-2443441 has been opened with immediate effect to attend to the distress calls from the public and co-ordinate with the DCs and departments concerned .

This is in addition to the existing Flood Control Room of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (IFCD) having telephone number 0385-2451550 .

Moreover, District Disaster Control Rooms, which would function round the clock, have also been opened .

N Biren also directed the officials concerned to open at least two medical camps in all the flood affected districts .

Directorate of Health Services and Directorate of AYUSH have also appointed two Nodal Officers each to attend to calls from flood affected people regarding health/medical related matters .

Directorate of Health Services may be contacted on phone numbers 9862284898 and 9436206298 and Directorate of AYUSH on 9862003144 and 9436894604 .

The Chief Minister asked officials of IFCD to make necessary arrangements to immediately rush flood fighting materials to the affected areas .

He also directed the DCs to provide relief materials to the affected people.

On the other hand, the Chief Minister also instructed the Veterinary Department to step up measures to give necessary care to cattle and other domestic animals in the flood affected areas .

N Biren asked PHED officials to distribute drinking water at these areas.

As per the report presented by PHED officials, two water tankers each are distributing drinking water in Thoubal and Imphal East districts and one tanker in Imphal West.

Source: The Sangai Express