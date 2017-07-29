Govt committed to protect indigenous people : CM

Imphal, July 28 2017: Claiming that the State’s manpower to check influx of non-local people into the State has been increased, Chief Minister N Biren has asserted that the Government is committed to protect all the indigenous people of the land.

During the question hour today, MLA RK Imo asked whether the Government has taken up any action to check entry of illegal migrants from the neighbouring States/country.

Responding to the query, Chief Minister N Biren who is also in charge of Home Department stated that the Government has been working to take up stringent actions in order to check influx of illegal migrants into the State.

Entry of illegal migrants is being checked at Imphal airport and the Government has been working to open two check posts at Jiribam in consultation with the local MLA in order to monitor entry of non-local people.

The Government has been studying what it can do regarding the incomplete fencing work along Manipur sector of Indo-Myanmar border.

Referring to the students’ movement for the protection of indigenous people, the Chief Minister ruled that it would have been much better had the students talked with the Government before launching their agitation.

He then appealed to all concerned not to launch agitation directly before giving any room for dialogue.

“Rather than launching agitation directly, we must sit down and discuss the best possible solution and place it before the Government of India collectively,” Biren said.

Responding to a query raised by K Meghachandra, the Chief Minister claimed that the Government shares the people’s collective wish to enact a Constitutional safeguard for the protection of Manipur’s indigenous people.

Out of three Bills passed by the Manipur Legislative Assembly for the protection of indigenous people, the Protection of Manipur People Bill was withheld by the President of India which implied that it had been rejected.

But the other two Bills namely; Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms (7th Amendment) Bill and Manipur Shop and Establishments (2nd Amendment) Bill are still pending with the Government of India, Meghachandra pointed out.

He then asked the State Government as to why a new Bill should be placed at the State Assembly and passed in place of the withheld Bill, and why the State Government was not lobbying with the Central Government to get the two pending Bills passed.

A candidate who hails from Rajasthan was found selected in the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) for pursuing medical course against the State’s quota of MBBS seats thereby robbing one MBBS seat meant for the indigenous people of Manipur.

Questioning why the State’s domicile certificate was issued to non-local people, Meghachandra asked who was the DC that issued domicile certificate to the non-local MBBS aspirant.

In his reply, Biren remarked that the Government of India seemed to be agreeable to the two pending Bills.

The previous Government worked hard to draft a new Bill in place of the withheld Bill but it could not be completed as the State Assembly election arrived.

The issue cannot be addressed in haste.

All the communities and their interests need to be taken into consideration.

The Government has been taking sometime as the issue needs consultation with all stake holders .

The authority concerned has been asked to investigate into the issuance of a domicile certificate to a non-local man.

If any lapse is detected, the matter would be reviewed, the Chief Minister assured the House.

Responding to a query raised by K Ranjit, Biren stated that a fast track Court has been set up to deal with crimes against women and children.

He further informed the House that the Government has been working to enhance the strength of women police.

Replying to a question raised by D Korungthang, Biren claimed that construction of integrated check post at Moreh has been completed by 75 per cent.

The State Government has been working to inaugurate the check post within a specific time frame in consultation with the Government of India.

Source: The Sangai Express