Housing scheme for widows launched

Imphal, July 26 2017: A housing scheme for widows belonging to economically weaker sections has been incorporated in the housing loan given by MOBC&SC Department, stated Chief Minister N Biren who is also in charge of the department .

The Government placed four demands in the State Assembly today and they pertained to Community and Rural Development, Power, Youth Affairs and Sports and MOBC.

Even as Opposition Members raised policy cut motions, all the four demands were passed by the House after the Ministers concerned made due clarifications.

N Biren stated that the list of housing loan beneficiaries for 2016 was left incomplete .

Although 3000 students applied for scholarship, only 10 per cent turned up for verification.

The new Government has opened bank accounts linked with Aadhar numbers for students who would be receiving scholarship, Biren said.

Power Minister Th Biswajit claimed that the Government has taken up an initiative under which power would be made available throughout the State round the clock by March 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced a policy under which power will be supplied to every nook and corner of the country by March 2019.The State Government has also formulated a similar policy.

Earlier, the State used to get 50 MW from Loktak Hydroelectric Power Project and another 50 MW from a power plant located at Dimapur.

But the State total power requirement during peak hours was 170 MW.

As such there was a shortage of 70 MW.

But today, the State gets 250 MW from Silchar through a 400 KV power line, Biswajit said.

The State has now 14 power sub-stations of 132 KV and 33 sub-stations of 33 KV.

Tender has been held for purchasing 300 new Transformers.

Once these transformers are procured, they would be distributed to district headquarters based on the requirement of each district.

Loss of power during transmission has been reduced from 34 per cent to 29 per cent.

To further reduce transmission loss to just around 10 per cent, the Government has been working to replace all naked power lines with AB cables.

Th Biswajit who is also in charge of Community and Rural Development informed the House that PMGSY would no longer be divided into different phases.

It would be known as PMGSY-II henceforth.

Due tender process for PMGSY-II has been completed through NEC.

Street lighting systems have been installed at different areas of the valley including Imphal city .

Noting that all inter-village roads remain dark at night without street lighting systems, Biswajit said that the Government has been considering to install street lighting systems along IVRs by installing green energy plates and control rooms in local community halls.

For this project, there is a provision for 70 per cent Central subsidy .

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip informed the House that construction of compound fence for National Sports University has been started around 395.90 acres at Koutruk.

He also invited proposals from the public for construction of play grounds under Khello scheme.

For this, a governing body comprising of Chief Minister as chairman, Sports Minister as vice-chairman and renowned sports personalities as members has been constituted.

The Government has also been providing monetary assistance for preservation and promotion of indigenous games through different organisations.

The Government has initiated due process to recruit coaches of different sports disciplines through MPSC.

Opposition Members N Loken, K Ranjit, D Korungthang, Kh Joykisan, Md Nasir, AK Mirabai, RK Imo, K Meghachandra and Md Fazur Rahim took part in discussing the demands.

Source: The Sangai Express