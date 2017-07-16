Imphal-Dimapur route cut off, 2 killed in earlier landslide

Imphal, July 15 2017: As suspected and reported earlier, two persons have been killed in a landslide at Tamphung village along Maram-Peren Road while Imphal-Dimapur highway has been cut off after a portion of the highway caved in and sank near Viswema, Nagaland .

A 60 to 70 feet long section of Imphal-Dimapur highway caved in and sank at Viswema about 10.50 Kms away from Mao last night .

Even though there is no report of any casualty, Imphal-Dimapur highway has been completely cut off .

As the sunk section cannot be repaired immediately, people have started taking alternative routes which are mostly inter-village roads between Kohima and Mao, informed a source .

One common alternative route chosen by commuters is Kohima-Kigwema-Chakhabama-Kidima-Mao .

Even though passenger buses, taxis and other light vehicles are allowed to pass through these IVRs, villagers don’t allow loaded trucks .

As such, a large number of loaded trucks have been stranded and some of them have started turning back toward Silchar for the onward journey to Imphal along Imphal-Jiribam highway .

However, one CRPF convoy passed through the same IVRs and reached Mao.

They were heading towards Imphal .

There have been several instances where Imphal-Dimapur highway was cut off during the past two months due to landslides and sinking of road surfaces in Nagaland sector.

A similar disruption of a lesser degree occurred in Manipur sector along the same highway recently .

On the other hand, at least two persons have been killed while five sustained injuries in a landslide that occurred at Tamphung along Maram-Peren Road at around 11 pm of Thursday .

The deceased victims have been identified as Puirangzaile (36) d/o Nanzube and Ileulungbe (35) s/o Haichanglakpe, both belonging to Tamphung .

Nhailang Pungchui (53-M), Heintipe (45-F), Insolungbe (20-M), Sunita and Soloni sustained injuries .

Sunita and Soloni are said to be BRTF labourers.

Source: The Sangai Express