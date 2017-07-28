In demand to stop non-locals from contesting polls…Students try to storm Assembly, 1 hurt in stand off

Imphal, July 27 2017: In pursuit of the demand for restricting non-locals from contesting in elections in the State and reserving eight Assembly Constituencies for Indigenous people, a large number of students under Kangleipak Students’ Association (KSA) tried to storm the State Assembly today at around 1.40 pm.

The eight Assembly Constituencies are Wangkhei, Kangpokpi, Jiribam, Thangmeiband, Sagolband, Sugnu, Bishnupur and Uripok.

The irate students were from EK Higher Secondary School, DAV Public School and Don Bosco Higher Secondary School.

They were stopped by security personnel at Sangakpham Bazar erupting in an altercation.

The students were able to march up to Chingmeirong police out post.

On the other hand, students of SDJM Higher Secondary School and KIDS Foundation, Ghari supporting the demand jointly staged a sit-in-protest.

The students also formed a human chain and shouted slogans in support of the demand.

Later in the evening at around 3.30 pm, students of Imphal College tried to stage a protest demonstration along Tiddim road.

They were prevented from doing so by security personnel.

In the process, an altercation broke out between the two sides in which a 19-year-old student got injured.

The student has been identified as Rakesh Hawaibam (BA 1st semester) of Nambol Awang Jiri Leikai.

He was admitted to JNIMS for treatment.

Later, the enraged students formed a human chain during which they chanted slogans in solidarity with the demand.

Students of the college expressed strong condemnation against the police brutality meted out to them during the protest demonstration.

Pressing the demand, students of Jiribam Higher Secondary School, Highway English School, Jiri Public School, Blooming Flower English School, Kasturba Girl High School under KSA Jiribam District Council also staged a protest demonstration at Jiri Bazar.

Source: The Sangai Express