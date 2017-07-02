Landslides hit NH-2, deftly cleared

Kangpokpi, July 01 2017: Torrential downpour since yesterday hit hard Konghom in Saikul sub division of Kangpokpi district among many other parts of the district and caused numerous landslides along NH-2 this morning .

Konghom located in between Sapormeina and Saikul remained the worst affected in every downpour this year.

Earlier, when Cyclone Mora swept the district many paddy fields were inundated while the only connecting bridge Sapormeina-Saikul bridge was also damaged .

The already worn out wailey bridge over Gundung river was also substantially affected .

It was flooded for the third time owing to the torrential downpour last night and this morning and flooded many paddy fields and also caused severe destruction at S Mongbung village IVR and Saikul-Sapormeina road .

Meanwhile, the heavy downpour also caused numerous landslides along Imphal-Dimapur road this morning which stranded all types of vehicles along the road for several hours before the debris was cleared .

Landslide occurred at two places over a distance of around 50/60 meters along NH-2 in between Mongpijang village and N Songlung village which completely blocked the highway with huge stones and debris .

Similar landslide also occurred near Bimparao along the National Highway which caused tremendous hardships to the commuters and passage for vehicles along Imphal-Dimapur road .

The quick response of the district administration and department concerned with security personnel and local people extending swift assistance helped in clearing the highway for smooth passage of vehicles .

Minor landslides have also been reported along the road at various locations between Motbung and Kangpokpi though it did not create havoc to the commuters.

However, if not attended on time, it could have possible caused major landslide.

Source: The Sangai Express