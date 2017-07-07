Many protest change of Chief Secy

MOIRANG, Jul 6 : Taking strong exception to the decision of the BJP led State Government to replace Chief Secretary O Nabakishore, who is a native of Manipur, with RR Rashmi, different voice of protest has been raised at Bishnupur with womenfolk staging a sit-in-protest at Ningthoukhong Keithel and staging protest march.

Incidentally O Nabakishore is a native of Ningthoukhong, Bishnupur district.

After removing him from the post of Chief Secretary, O Nabakishore has been transferred as Director General of State Academy of Training.

Placards embossed with the slogans, “We are against the removal of O Nabakishore, a native of the State as the Chief Secretary of Manipur,” “The transfer order of the Government should be revoked immediately,” etc.

A participant of the dharna, while talking to the media said, “The BJP led Government under Chief Minister N Biren seemed to be doing the right things for the people. However the latest decision to remove a son of the soil as the Chief Secretary and replace by another man, who is not from Manipur, is a direct affront on the wishes and aspirations of the people.

“It is very, very rare for a Meitei man to get into the IAS and as such it is hard to calculate when the State will have a Meitei as the next Chief Secretary of the State, ” he added.

“Keeping in mind this fact, the Government should immediately withdraw the transfer order,” he demanded.

‘Just as the Chief Minister has mended fences with the people of the hill districts, it is important that he does nothing that can hurt the sentiments of the people of the valley. In case the transfer order is not withdrawn, then the people will be constrained to launch a series of intense agitation,” he warned.

Several bodies have also opposed the replacement of State native officer O Nabakishore as Chief Secretary.

The Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) Ghqs has in a statement strongly opposed the transfer of the Chief Secretary, O Nabakishore who is being replaced by a non-local officer.

The KSO maintained that the two top administrative posts should be occupied by native officers. Also, the present Chief Secretary is an upright and honest officer and had been appointed to the post only two years ago.

Therefore, he should not be replaced in such a short period of time. Moreover, being a native, he has a better understanding of the place and so he should be allowed to continue in his post as long as he performs his duties with sincerity and integrity, the KSO said.

In the same tone, the Manipur People’s Party (MPP), while strongly condemning the step taken by the N Biren Govt, said that it is very unfortunate that CS Nabakishore has been replaced by a non-native officer.

Since the present State Govt came into power, most of the key posts like Adviser to the CM have been given to non-natives amidst the wishes of the people that these key posts be held by local officers who are well qualified, the MPP said in a statement.

It added that top posts like CS, DGP, should be held by well qualified native officers.

Source: The Sangai Express