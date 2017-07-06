MU agreement

Imphal, July 05 2017: Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) reached an understanding with the Vice Chancellor of the University today, bringing an end to the closure of the VC’s office since June 27 and the A Block which was closed down yesterday .

A press release issued by the general secretary of MUSU stated that the VC held a meeting with the leaders of MUSU and reached an agreement on various terms including punctual supervision of various functions of the University by the VC himself, issuing advertisements for recruitment and appointment of regular Registrar, exam controller, librarian and doctors before July 15, appealing the Government concerned to relocate the AR camp from the University campus by the MU Authority, reducing the price of the prospectus of the University’s coming academic session to Rs 300 for general and OBC and to Rs 200 for ST and SC students, taking up strict measures to ensure punctual attendance of the staff and teachers of the University, providing hostel accommodation facilities for students of flood affected areas who are appearing for the University’s exams, completion of MU boys hostel number 5 before the beginning of the next academic session and to sanction the fellowship funds for PhD students for every three months consistently .

It further added that if the University authority fails to deliver on its promises, MUSU will take up intense and appropriate agitation.

Source: The Sangai Express