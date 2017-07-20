Nagaland: Chief Whip’s direction

DIRECTIONS UNDER PARAGRAPH 2(1) (B) OF THE TENTH SCHEDULE OF THE CONSTITUTION OF INDIA REQUIRING COMPLIANCE OF NPF PARTY LEGISLATORS DURING THE SPECIAL SESSION OF THE NAGALAND LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY ON 21.7.17

The Nagaland Legislative Assembly has been summoned for a Floor Test on 21.7.17. The Naga People’s Front Party has a total of 47 Legislators. The directions hereunder are issued to all NPF Party Legislators for the House proceedings on 21.7.17. Failure to comply will invite consequences as provided under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India and the rules framed thereunder.

Direction 1

If any motion of confidence is moved by Shri TR Zeliang who is an expelled member from NPF. If any motion is moved by anybody expressing the confidence in the government headed by Shri TR Zeliang, all NPF Legislators shall and are hereby directed to vote against the motion

Direction 2

Notwithstanding dissenting opinions that may be expressed by any member or members of the Government belonging to Political Parties other than the NPF Party, all NPF Legislators shall and are hereby directed to vote against the motion if tabled by Shri. TR Zeliang expressing the confidence of the House in the Government headed by him.

Direction 3

The directions issued in terms of 1 and 2 above are reaffirmed and reiterated and NPF Party Legislators shall and are hereby directed to vote against the motion expressing confidence of the House in the Government headed by Shri TR Zeliang and to vote against any motion expressing confidence in the Government headed by Shri TR Zeliang, expelled NPF Member. NPF Legislators disobeying the Whip/Directions of the Party issued hereinabove shall be liable to be disqualified in terms of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

This Press Release was sent by NPF Bureau, who can be contacted at npfpressbureau(at)rediffmail(dot)com.