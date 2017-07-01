Nagaland: Himato Zhimomi launches e-Archive at Chief Minister’s Office

The official launch program of the e-Archive was held at the Chief Minister’s Residential Office, Kohima on the 1st July, 2017. The event was graced by Commissioner & Secretary to Chief Minister, Government of Nagaland, Himato Zhimomi, IFS.

During the program, Himato expressed his happiness for the systematic and efficient software that was developed. He said we need to be able to access the files from mobile phones apart from the Personal Computers and with the Digital India Initiative at the National level all the State government departments’ offices need to embrace the technology and initiate digitization at this opportune time.

The e-Archive project is an initiative of Chief Minister’s Office, Govt of Nagaland undertaken by Ramietech Solutions, a progressive IT firm based in Kohima, Nagaland.

The CEO of Ramietech Solutions, Kedosietuo Nagi said with e-Archive one can store numerous files in digital form in a disk and can protect the files from physical damages which can be caused by fire or any other natural calamities. There is also provision to back up the digitized files using state-of-the-art SAN/DAS/NAS devices to configure backup which can be stored at remote site for disaster recovery.

He further mentioned that e-Archive is a customized software to digitize the physical files into digital form by use of Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology to convert the digitized content into machine readable text and Search engine indexing technology, for fast and efficient retrieval of information which will help us in reducing the physical bulkiness of the files.

This Press Release was sent by the Media Cell, Chief Minister’s Office, Nagaland and can be contacted at cmomediacell(at)gmail(dot)com.