Nagalang: Issue within the NPF party will be resolved at the earliest – Dr Shurhozelie Liesietsu

I am deeply pained by the recent disturbing developments affecting the normal functioning of the Government. The NPF led DAN Government will complete its full term and I appeal to the people of the State to remain calm. The normal government functioning should be smooth and the benefits of the Government Programmes at the Grassroot level especially in rural areas should not be hampered in any manner.

The current issue is within the NPF party and will be resolved at the earliest to bring about normalcy in the state. The mandate of the people will be respected and the present crisis will be resolved in the larger interest of the people of the State.

Dr. Shurhozelie Liezietsu, Chief Minister

