Phaknung gang rape case : Police file charge sheets

Imphal, July 17 2017: Police have filed charge sheet against the two accused and five juveniles of the Phaknung gang rape case, before Special Judge POCSO, Imphal East and Juvenile Justice Board Imphal East, respectively today .

The charge sheet was submitted before the Special Court, POCSO, Imphal East by the then SDPO, Mayengbam Roni and by woman Sub Inspector, RK Babina, of Women police station, Imphal East to the Juvenile Justice Board .

The charge sheet against the two accused, Loushangbam Suraj s/o Lokendro of Khurai Angom Leikai and Thongam Sadananda s/o (L) Th Shamu of Moirang Kampu filed before the Special Judge, POCSO, Imphal East consisted of 392 pages .

It may be mentioned that a team of Imphal East district police and women police , led by the then SDPO, M Roni, arrested all the seven accused of the gang rape case on April 17, after a complaint was filed by an NGO three days after the incident .

All the accused were produced before the Special Court POCSO Imphal East on April 19 and on that day, one of the accused, Thongbram Sadananda was remanded to police custody while the remaining six accused, including Loushangbam Suraj, were sent to observation home, Imphal East, after their counsels produced school certificates before the Court claiming them to be minors .

However, ossification test was conducted on Loushangbam Suraj at JNIMS Department of Forensic Medicine on June 1 after taking permission from the JJB Imphal East by the Investigating Officer (IO) who pointed out contradictions in the date of births of the juveniles in the school certificates, Aadhaar and the age submitted in the case and the test result revealed that Suraj’s age was above 18 years and below 20 .

Suraj was then transferred from JJB Imphal East to Special Court POCSO Imphal East on June 22 and remanded to police custody.

Source: The Sangai Express