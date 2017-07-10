Police seize heroin worth more than Rs 16 lakh

Imphal, July 09 2017: Imphal East district police arrested an individual along with heroin powder worth more than Rs 16 lakh .

The seized drug along with the arrested individual were produced before the media persons today at the office of DSP, CAR, M Roni in the presence of Imphal East SP, K Kabib .

According to the police, as a part of the intensified drive against drugs and alcohol in the district under the instruction of SP, K Kabib, a team of Imphal East district police under the supervision of Additional SP, Imphal East, W Kasar, led by DSP (CAR), M Roni and assisted by OC, Narcotic Cell Imphal East, Inspector P John, acting on specific information about transportation of heroin at Checkon area, rushed there .

The security team intercepted one auto rickshaw bearing registration number MN01-L-3007 and detained it for checking near Checkon crossing .

The driver was identified as one H David Kamlian Mang (31) s/o (L) Ginjialang of Singhat Simveng, Churachandpur, currently staying at Manipur Evangelical Lutheran Church Tribal Colony, New Checkon .

During the check, a JBK Speaker Box was found inside the vehicle and on suspicion, the driver along with the box were brought to the police station .

On breaking the box and the speaker set in the presence of Magistrate Yaiphaba, Porompat SDC and media persons, two packets of heroin powder, weighing around 106 grams each were found .

According to police, the seized drug is worth more than Rs 16 lakh .

The arrested individual has been handed over to Porompat police station for taking up necessary actions under ND and PS Act.

Source: The Sangai Express