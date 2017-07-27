Post creation of seven new districts ; Boundary Commission after Assembly session

Imphal, July 26 2017: A Boundary Commission, to be headed by a retired Judge, will be constituted after the ongoing second session of the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly to demarcate boundaries of the newly created districts in the State, stated Revenue Minister Karam Shyam in the House today.

The Government will demarcate the districts according to the report of the Commission.

The Minister was replying to a starred question raised by Opposition MLA RK Imo on whether the Government has completed boundary demarcation process of the new districts created last year.

Raising a starred question during the question hour, MLA Md Abdul Nasir asked the amount of fund released by the Government of India for the State of Manipur for organic farming for the year 2016-2017 and the places where organic farming is being taken up.

In his reply, Agriculture Minister V Hangkhanlian said, “The amount released by the Government of India for 2016-17 was Rs 3.8 crore through the Department of Horticulture and Soil Conservation which is the nodal department for implementation of organic farming and Black Aromatic Rice (Chak-Hao) is cultivated under organic farming programme in four valley districts” .

The Government spent Rs 41,82,779 between March 15 to July 15 this year in hosting VVIPs/VIPs, stated Chief Minister N Biren while replying to a starred question raised by Opposition MLA K Ranjit.

Continuing his reply, he said during the period, the State hosted 41 VVIPs and VIPs.

In a reply to another starred question, the Chief Minister said 41 Inspectors have been transferred and posted as Officers-in- charge of various police stations and Commando units

In the morning session, Speaker Yumnam Khemchand announced that the seven Members proposed for nomination to three financial committees have been nominated.

The committees are Public Accounts Committee, Public Estimate Committee and Public Undertaking Committee.

Source: The Sangai Express