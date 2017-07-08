Private air cargo service

IMPHAL, Jul 7: Luwang Air Services and Cargo Pvt Ltd will start Imphal-Silchar, Imphal-Shillong and Imphal-Agartala cargo services from July 12. The cargo services booking will be opened from July 10.

This was stated by Maisnam Ratankumar Singh, Managing Director of Luwang Air Services and Cargo Pvt Ltd during a press meet held today at the private air services’ conference hall located at Sega Road Thouda Bhabok Leikai, today.

Ratankumar said that the venture has been taken up considering the hardships faced by people of the State particularly students due to frequent bandh and blockade along the highways connecting the State with the rest of the country.

The private air service will start Imphal-Silchar, Imphal-Shillong and Imphal-Agartala cargo services from July 12. Besides, it will start a new regional airline service from Imphal.

A 9-passenger chartered flight services will be started from August 12, Ratankumar said. In its second phase, the air service provider will also launch bigger chartered flight services to all capitals of the North Eastern States.

These services will be provided in collaboration with a company based at Surat, Gujarat, Ratankumar said.

Source: The Sangai Express