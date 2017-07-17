Pull them up, demands MPP

Imphal, July 16 2017: The Manipur People’s Party has demanded strict action against the contractors and PWD engineers concerned who have failed to maintain quality works regarding the construction of Khewa bridge over the Iril river at Top Moirang Kampu .

A press release issued by the working president (Administration) of MPP stated that MPP leaders inspected the area today found that several meters of the surrounding areas of the bridge had sunk recently due to the low quality construction works leading to water overflowing and flooding the nearby areas .

It further appealed to the State Government to take up necessary actions against those contractors and PWD engineers responsible for the substandard construction of the bridge as well as to take up necessary measures including reinforcing the river banks of the area to prevent further flood.

Source: The Sangai Express