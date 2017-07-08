RN Kovind arrives for poll campaign

IMPHAL, Jul 7: Ram Nath Kovind, the BJP nominee for the 11th Presidential election slated for July 17, arrived at Imphal today at about 1 pm today for his election campaign.

Accompanied by MP Pralad Singh Patel, BJP National general secretary Ram Madhav and Assam Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, RN Kovind was warmly welcomed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh along with the Council of Ministers, MP K Bhabananda, Parliamentary Secretaries, MLAs and top officials of BJP at the airport.

Ram Nath Kovind was the Governor of Bihar from October 8, 2015 till June 20 this year when current President, Pranab Mukherjee approved his resignation from the post.

He had earlier served as a Central Government Advocate as well as an Advocate of the Supreme Court before venturing into politics.

The Presidential election will be held on July 17 and the counting will be held on July 20 after which the new President will be elected on July 25.

BJP nominee Ram Nath Kovind and Congress nominee Meira Kumar will face off in the 14th Presidential election.

Ram Nath Kovind has already campaigned in some other North East States.

