School girl shot dead at Moreh, 24-hrs total shut down on

Imphal, July 23 2017: A 16-year-old girl was shot dead by her alleged boyfriend at Gilgan village near Moreh Gate Number 1, Tengnoupal district today early morning at around 4.30 .

The deceased has been identified as Nengneingah Khongsai d/o Letthang Khongsai of Chingphai village .

Strongly condemning the killing, Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), Moreh has imposed a 24 hour total shut down in Moreh town with effect from 6 pm today .

The girl was staying at her uncle’s residence.

She was a Class X student of Mount High School, Moreh .

According to a source, the girl was shot dead by her alleged boyfriend identified as Sasat Haokip (21) s/o Thanglet Haokip of Chavangphai village, Moreh .

Sasat Haokip after entering the residence fired a bullet from a 9 mm pistol on Nengneingah Khongsai’s forehead.

She died on the spot .

The accused has been arrested by police.

A 9 mm pistol and three live rounds were recovered from his possession .

In protest against the incident, a large number of womenfolks took to the streets and tried to storm Moreh police station demanding hand over of the accused to them .

Shortly, a team of police led by SP Tengnoupal Dr S Ibomcha arrived and tried to bring the situation under control, the source said .

It is said that the accused is a cadre of KNA, one of the signatories of SoO .

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident .

The dead body was brought to Imphal at around 5 pm for performing post mortem at JNIMS morgue.

The accused was also brought to the capital for requisition in Imphal police station for investigation of the case .

It is said that a peaceful settlement was reached with the enraged womenfolk .

SP Ibomcha assured them that appropriate action will be taken up against the accused as per the law .

According to a press release of KSO Moreh, Nengneingah Khongsai was with her younger sister when the accused Sasat Haokip intruded into the house and shot dead Nengneingah Khongsai inside her room .

Terming the killing as a barbaric act, the organisation demanded the State Government to award befitting punishment to the culprit .

Appealing to the public to support the total shut down, KSO Moreh extended heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.

Source: The Sangai Express