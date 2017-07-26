State Govt rules out 7th Pay for now

Imphal, July 25 2017: Replying to a question raised by MLA K Ranjit during the 5th day of the ongoing 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly Session, 2017, Finance Minister Y Joykumar who is also the Deputy Chief Minister stated that the Government has not yet planned about the implementation of Seventh Pay or its equivalent pay for its employees .

Joykumar further stated that the number of State Government employees excluding college and school teachers, judicial staff, contract and muster roll employees are 74,200.

Implementation of Fifth and Sixth Pay came into effect in the year 1996 and 2006 respectively for the Central Government employees whereas the same was implemented in the State in 1999 and 2010.

The Seventh Pay came into effect in July 2016 for the Central Government employees.

The State Government needs some time to look into this matter since the financial position of the State is not sound, he added.

Taking part in the question hour, MLA O Surjakumar drew the attention of the House asking the total expenditure incurred by the present Government so far in publishing advertisements of different departments in media.

Answering the question, IPR Minister Th Biswajit said that the total expenditure for advertisement is Rs 55,00,371 and the total budget of IPR Department is Rs 18 crore (2017-18) including Rs 10 crore for Manipur State Journalist Welfare Scheme.

The Minister also assured in the House that the IPR building currently under construction at Keishampat would be completed soon.

Replying to a question raised by MLA K Meghachandra regarding the sudden transfer of doctors from PHC Khoirom, PHC Charangpat and CHC Yairipok, Health Minister L Jayantakumar stated that the transfer of doctors is a part of rationalisation policy of the Government.

Jayantakumar also maintained that 300 doctors will be recruited through Manipur Public Service Commission, in order to meet the shortage of doctors in the State, within a short period.

The total number of job seekers registered in the State Employment Exchange till January 31, 2017 is 8,16,888 out of which 571,583 are male and 245,305 are female.

This was stated in the House by the Labour and Employment Minister Th Radheshyam.

Replying to a question raised by MLA O Surjakumar, the Labour and Employment Minister said that the people who are registered in the Employment Exchange do not include people who are self-employed or working in private sector enterprises.

Source: The Sangai Express