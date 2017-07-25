Transfer policy violated repeatedly

Imphal, July 24 2017: With health sector being one priority area of the BJP-led coalition Government, a transfer and posting policy was formulated for the Department of Health, Family Welfare and AYUSH on May 24 this year but very few are complying with the policy .

In total contradiction to the transfer and posting policy, some doctors were transferred and re-posted four times within two months .

The policy came into being after the Health and Family Welfare Deputy Secretary issued an order by which a committee was also formed to look after transfer and posting .

All transfers and postings for the particular department should be done in accordance with the policy and at the recommendation of the committee .

The committee formed to look after transfer and posting of Group A, Group B and Group C officers of the Department of Health, Family Welfare and AYUSH is headed by the Health and Family Welfare Minister as chairman .

Health and Family Welfare Commissioner is the member secretary while other members are Medical and Health Services Director, Family Welfare Director and AYUSH Director .

There is a separate convenor for Group A and Group B officers and another convenor for Group C and Group D officers .

As per the policy, transfer and posting should be done in April-May barring exceptional cases.

There should be no transfer and posting against posts which have not completed three years.

Moreover, employees who are about to attain age of superannuation within three years would be left out of any transfer and posting exercise.

Officers of Department of Health, Family Welfare and AYUSH can go to other departments/posts on deputation for three years .

The policy says that necessary action would be initiated for violating Rule 20 of CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965 if any political influence is detected in transfer and posting of employees .

In spite of the noble objectives and salient provisions of the policy, transfer and posting orders of doctors were issued four times between May and July.

The first order was issued on May 16, second on May 22, third on July 15 and the last one on July 17.The first order pertained to 97 doctors and dental surgeons, second order to 25 doctors and dental surgeons, third order to 80 doctors and dental surgeons and the fourth order pertained to 27 doctors and dental surgeons .

Interestingly, many doctors/dental surgeons transferred by the first order were stayed by the second order.

Similarly, transfer of many doctors/dental surgeons effected by the third order were stayed by the fourth order .

Such frequent transfer and posting despite presence of a transfer and posting policy only points to heavy political influence .

Given this condition and manipulation, many quarters have started questioning the purpose of framing a transfer and posting policy.

Source: The Sangai Express