All set for tripartite talks today

Senapati, August 10 2017: The tripartite talks involving the United Naga Council (UNC), the Central Government and the State Government on the district creation issue is all set to be held on Friday, August 11, at Senapati headquarters.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Joint Secretary in-charge of North East, Satyendra Garg while speaking to Newmai News Network over phone expressed hope for a positive outcome.

Stayendra Garg also said that the Government of India is very much concerned with the issue.

“The engaging parties must resolve the problem the way it can be,” stated the Joint Secretary of MHA while adding, “Let us hope for the best outcome of the talk.”

Satyendra Garg will be chairing the tripartite talks on Friday.

Meanwhile, UNC president Gaidon Kamei told NNN this evening that “Nagas believe in finding solutions to all problems through dialogues”.

He also said that “Nagas do not exhaust in finding logical conclusions” to any issue.

“However, if the Government of Manipur takes advantage of our patience and decency, and start working to victimise us then we will know about such dealings in advance,” Gaidon Kamei added.

He also said that the Nagas know the “strength” of the Manipur Government.

“We have been asking our people to remain prepared to face any eventuality in the event of the break-down of the tripartite talks,” he asserted.

Nevertheless, the UNC president expressed optimism about Friday’s talks.

Gaidon Kamei said that “anything that may hurt the future of the Nagas” will be thwarted with all out efforts”.

Earlier, the tripartite talks was scheduled for July 22 at the ‘political level’ but the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had “fervently requested” the UNC leaders to have the talks in the early part of August.

Source: The Sangai Express