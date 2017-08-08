Auction of eight vehicles of IMC IMC cracks whip against officials, buyer

Imphal, August 07 2017: Taking serious note of the allegations raised by Congress MLA Kh Joykisan on the floor of the Assembly that there were discrepancies in the auction of eight vehicles by the Imphal Municipal Corporation and backed by the Opposition bench of the Corporation, the Municipal Commissioner of IMC has served explanation call to the Engineering Officer of IMC, Th Sudhirkumar Singh, Assistant Engineer (AE-I, Mech) of IMC Ch Menaka Devi and SO-I Mechanical S Ranjan Sharma .

Similarly, a notice has also been issued to the proprietor of M/S NRSR Automobiles, Yairipok Top Chingtha, Thoubal district to return all the auctioned 8 vehicles to the IMC on or before August 8.

The eight auctioned vehicles included one road roller, water tanker, two tipper trucks, two tractors, a Mahindra Jeep and an Ambassador car.

The auction was held on July 23 this year and the IMC Opposition had alleged that it was held without informing many Corporators.

In the explanation call served on the three officers, the IMC Commissioner said that auction notice sent to the Director of DIPR was never delivered and the acknowledgement ‘seal’ stamped on the office copy of the notice is forged.

Moreover, the notice (auction notice) was never published in two dailies, to which the auction notice was purportedly sent.

The IMC Commissioner further said that the eight auctioned vehicles were ‘unjustifiably condemned to scrap and the salvaged values of the vehicles have been under-valued.”

The three officers have been asked to furnish an explanation to the allegations within three days from the receipt of the notice, which was issued on August 5.

Notably taking note of the charge levelled by Congress MLA from Thangmeiband AC Kh Joykisan, MAHUD Minister Th Shyamkumar had yesterday assured that any official found guilty would not be spared.

Source: The Sangai Express