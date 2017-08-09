BOAT roofing before Sangai fest

Imphal, August 08 2017: Bhagyachandra Open Air Theatre (BOAT) would be roofed before this year’s edition of Manipur Sangai Festival.

With Chief Secretary RR Rashmi in the chair, a meeting was held today in his office chamber with Government officials of different departments.

The meeting discussed about constituting an organising committee for Manipur Sangai Festival 2017. They also discussed about holding different events at Keibul Lamjao, Takmu, Khuman Lampak, MFDC, Polo Ground, BOAT, City Convention Centre, Chandrakirti Auditorium etc.

Apart from reviewing different works being implemented by Works Department, the Chief Secretary instructed the officials concerned to expedite the work of roofing BOAT, informed a source.

Source: The Sangai Express