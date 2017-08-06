Bring back auctioned vehicles : IMC Opposition

Imphal, August 05 2017: Demanding that some vehicles of the Imphal Municipal Corporation (IMC) have been auctioned through a faulty process, IMC Opposition leader Tourangbam Indrajit has asked all concerned to bring back the vehicles.

Speaking to media persons today, T Indrajit said that the previous Congress Government adopted a decision on November 22, 2016 to auction eight vehicles of IMC .

After BJP-led Government was formed in the State, BJP assumed power in IMC too and the vehicles were auctioned on July 23 this year without informing many of the Corporators .

The vehicles included one roller, water tanker mini-truck, tipper trucks, tractors, Mahindra Jeep and Ambassador car and these vehicles were auctioned at much reduced price to MNRSR Automobile Yairpok proprietor N Roben who was the highest bidder .

Auction notice for these vehicles were issued by IMC Commissioner Th Harikumar on May 22.

While a copy of the notice was sent to DIPR, similar copies were sent to media houses for publication as news item rather than as advertisement, Indrajit said .

All the vehicles auctioned at throw away prices should be brought back to IMC else intense modes of agitation would be launched, he said .

IMC deputy Opposition leader G Gaidon Rongmei said that the vehicles were auctioned by weight at the rate of Rs 50 per Kg.

Source: The Sangai Express