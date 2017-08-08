Butchers asked to procure license from IMC

Imphal, August 07 2017: MAHUD Minister Thounaojam Shyamkumar has today instructed meat sellers within Imphal town to obtain license from the Imphal Municipal Corporation (IMC) .

Speaking to media persons at his official residence at Kanglapat before leaving for a 2-day official tour to Moreh, the Minister said that meat sellers should not hurt the religious sentiments while selling the meat products.

He said that there is no prohibition in selling meat products, however, if they fail to procure license, MAHUD will enforce prohibition against the meat sellers.

The Minister also said that butchers and meat sellers must also obtain certificate from the Veterinary Department whether the meat is fit for human consumption.

Informing that the Department will soon carry out checks, he said that after the Chief Minister returns from his foreign tour, a decision will be taken, as to what action should be taken against those who are not following the orders.

He said that people following different religious faith have been living together harmoniously and “we must not hurt sentiments knowingly or unknowingly.”

The Minister said that in Kongba Keithel and Hatta (Golapati), meats are sold in the open hurting the religious sentiments of the people.

He urged the meat sellers to sell their products under hygienic condition and at an appropriate location.

Source: The Sangai Express