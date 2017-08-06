Cong workers’ bid to storm BJP office foiled

Imphal, August 05 2017: Protesting the attack on a convoy of INC vice-president Rahul Gandhi, a large number of Congress workers today tried to storm the office of BJP Manipur Pradesh .

The Congress workers comprising of members of their Youth, Mahila and students wing were led by MPCC secretary M Subhashchandra .

After assembling at Congress Bhavan, BT Road, the Congress workers marched toward BJP Manipur Pradesh office, Nityaipat Chuthek this afternoon .

But the Congress workers were blocked by a team of Imphal West District Police in front of the Raj Bhavan gate .

They carried placards which read as “We condemn the attack by RSS”, “Goon leader Narendra Modi”, “Book and punish coward RSS-BJP leaders” etc .

INC vice-president Rahul Gandhi who is also the chairman of both Indian Youth Congress and NSUI went to flood affected Banaskantha district of Gujarat yesterday but his convoy was attacked by suspected RSS-BJP workers at Dhavera town who pelted stones .

Speaking to media persons after returning to Congress Bhavan from the abortive attempt to storm BJP Manipur Pradesh office, MPCC secretary M Subhashchandra strongly condemned the attack on Rahul Gandhi’s convoy by suspected RSS-BJP workers .

Such dastardly attack is a matter of serious concern.

Many people in Manipur are apprehensive that the State may be disintegrated at the influence of RSS-BJP, Subhashchandra said .

Organisations like dogmatic RSS which function like a terrorist organisation must be uprooted from the country, he said .

MPYCC president Amir Hussain asserted that the attack on Rahul Gandhi was an attack to all the tribal and minority groups of the country .

Manipur Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee president L Tilotama said that the attack on Rahul Gandhi smacked of a serious conspiracy .

In addition to providing Z category security, Gujarat Police was also informed in advance about Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the western State.

As such, the security lapse was highly questionable .

The attack was carried out by BJP-RSS deliberate and people must be wary of such groups, Tilotama said.

Source: The Sangai Express