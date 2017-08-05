Dr Robindro appointed as NHRO State president

Imphal, August 04 2017: National president for National Human Rights Organisation (NHRO) has appointed Dr Longjam Robindro Singh as the State president of Manipur for NHRO, New Delhi.

The post will be effective from the date of appointment until further orders, informed a press release of State Educational and Research Centre.

Dr Robindro, MD of M/S LRS India is a well-known educationist, philanthropist and an industrialist.

He is the youngest son of Mohindro Singh and RK Tamphasana Devi of Singjamei Liwa road, Chanam Pukhri Mapal in Imphal West.

He has helped and guided families struggling financially, taken care of many students finish their studies with personal involvement both financially and morally.

He even motivated and inspired the youth to stand on their own, work hard and achieve their dreams, the release said.

Dr Robindro is presently working as the treasurer and training in-charge of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Manipur Pradesh, it added.

Source: The Sangai Express