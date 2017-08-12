Education (S) Dept cautions

IMPHAL, Aug 11 : Following the instruction of Ministry of Human Resource Development, untrained elementary teachers under Education (S) Department have been cautioned to submit relevant documents before August 18 for undergoing Diploma in Elementary Education or else face removal from April 1, 2019.

In this regard, a notification was issued by Director, Education (S) Th Kirankumar.

According to the notification, those untrained elementary teachers who joined the service on or after September 3, 2001 will be terminated from April 1, 2019 if they fail to meet the minimum qualification mandated under RTE Act.

It stated that those teachers who do not fulfil the minimum eligibility requirement for taking admission to D.El.Ed programme i.e 50 per cent marks in Class XII will have to join NIOS and reappear for the Class 12 exam to achieve the minimum qualification.

It asked those untrained elementary teachers to submit relevant documents including mark sheets and appointment order along with the prescribed format to the Directorate before August 18.

Those untrained Government Aided and Private elementary teachers are required to inform NIOS for undergoing the course, the notification stated.

Source: The Sangai Express