Fake PRO to CM held

Imphal, August 27 2017: A man who was collecting money with the assurance of giving jobs by claiming himself as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Chief Minister has been apprehended by Imphal West District Police.

Briefing media persons this evening at his office, Imphal West SSP Themthing Ngasangva said that the man was apprehended after a series of investigation following a complaint that one individual was collecting a huge amount of money from job seekers with the false assurance of giving Government jobs.

An FIR was first registered at Imphal police station before the fraud was arrested from his Ningthoukhong Mayai Leikai, Ward No 9 residence by a combined team of Imphal police station, Imphal West cyber crime unit and Narcotic Cell at around 1.10 pm today.

Rs 95,000 in cash and a mobile phone were recovered from the fraud identified as Nameirakpam Abung alias Yaima (36) s/o late Bihari .

It is learnt that he collected money from two individuals and he has confessed to it.

He took Rs eight lakh from a woman in July this year with the false assurance of giving her a job at JNIMS, Themthing said.

Saying that Abung alias Yaima is quite skilful in impressing and convincing people, the Senior SP informed that there might other cases of duping people by Yaima.

Earlier, there was a case of Yaima masquerading as an official of a Government enterprise.

Underscoring the need to highlight such fraudulence prominently so that all the people are aware about it, Themthing said that they would further investigate the case.

Source: The Sangai Express