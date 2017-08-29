Held for posting ‘Call to kill ex-CM Ibobi’

Imphal, August 28 2017: Cyber Crime Unit of Imphal East police today hauled up a youth for posting on his Facebook account ‘Call to kill Honourable MLA and former Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh’ .

The police swung into action after receipt of information about the objectionable threats posted on the Facebook account of the youth .

The team led by SI Haobam Sachindra and acting under the supervision of Additional SP Wungpam Kasar raided the house of the accused, Bobsu Meikam son of Gogon Meikam of Soibam Leikai, Khanglabung Leirak and after cordoning the house conducted a search .

The accused, Bobsu Meikam was found in his room and on spot interrogation he admitted that he had posted the objectionable comment .

After this, Bobsu was taken into custody today at about 3.30 pm and a Dell Vostro laptop along with a charger and a Micromax mobile handset with two Airtel SIM cards were recovered from his possession.

Source: The Sangai Express