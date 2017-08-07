IMC fund misuse to be probed: Th Shyamkumar

Imphal, August 06 2017: Thounaojam Shyamkumar, MAHUD Minister today said that a three-member committee headed by Special Secretary (MAHUD) is constituted to investigate the alleged misuse of funds in works taken up in all the wards of the Imphal Municipal Corporation (IMC).

He was addressing media persons at his office chamber at his official quarters at Kanglapat road today.

It may be mentioned that the Opposition party had raised the matter during the recently concluded Budget Session of the 11th Manipur State Legislative Assembly.

Speaking about the allegation made by the Thangmeiband MLA Kh Joykisan over the misuse of IMC funds in his Constituency, Th Shyamkumar said that the matter is being taken seriously.

He said that thorough probe will be carried out over the utilisation of funds during the time of the previous Government from 2012-16.He said that the committee will investigate the misuse of funds in all the wards, including Ward No 3.

Th Shyamkumar said that any officials found guilty will be punished according to the law of the land.

Stating that the investigation process might take over a week’s time, he promised that not a single person will be spared if found guilty.

The MAHUD Minister also said that he has directed an inquiry over the alleged manipulation in the auctioning of eight condemned vehicles of IMC.

He affirmed that those officers found guilty will not be spared and the investigation will take over a week’s time.

The vehicles include one road roller, water tanker, two tipper trucks, two tractors, a Mahindra Jeep and an Ambassador car.

Congress MLA Kh Joykishan had on the last day of the Assembly alleged that the IMC vehicles were auctioned through a faulty process.

