Jayantakumar stresses on value of medicinal plants

Imphal, August 05 2017: Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar Singh has expressed about the importance, utility and value of medicinal plants specially found in the State .

He was attending a prize distribution ceremony held at his office chamber at Old Secretariat, which was organised by Manipur State Medicinal Plant Board under the Directorate of Ayush, Manipur .

Speaking as chief guest, Minister Jayantakumar maintained that medicinal plants in olden days were as useful as the medicine available these days.

Medicinal plants were life saving drugs as there were no medicines and no doctors, he added .

Cash prize with citations were also distributed to the students who secured positions in different categories of competitions such as drawing, speech, recitation and essay writing held recently under the Manipur State Medicinal Plant Board .

The Minister appreciated the position holders and their guardians for their efforts .

The function was attended by Dr A Guneshwor Sharma, Director AYUSH and RK Romesh Singh, secretary, Foundation of Development for Society, Keisamthong Top Leirak as president and guest of honour respectively.

Source: The Sangai Express