Liezietsu wins by poll

Kohima, August 03 2017: Former Nagaland Chief Minister and ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF) nominee Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu today won the by-poll to Northern Angami-I Assembly seat.

Liezietsu, also NPF president, defeated his only rival, Independent candidate Kekhrie Yhome, by 3468 votes, Kohima Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Rajesh Soundararajan announced here.

During the election held on July 29, Liezietsu bagged 8038, Yhome garnered 4568 while 72 went to NOTA.

While handing over the winning certificate to Liezietsu, Soundararajan said that the result of the by-election shall be subject to the outcome of the Special Leave Petition filed by Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee in the Supreme Court.

NPCC president Kewekhape had said that his party filed the case because, as per provisions of the Representation of People Act, 1951, if the term of the Assembly is less than a year, by-election shall not apply.

Assembly election is due in Nagaland early next year .

By-election to the seat was necessitated following resignation of sitting MLA Khriehu Liezietsu on May 24, paving the way for his father Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu to get elected as a member of the Assembly .

This is the ninth win for Dr Liezietsu.

He has won in 1969, 1974, 1977, 1982, 1987, 1993, 2003 and 2008 .

After the win, Liezietsu said, “It is not only my victory but the victory of the party and the Nagas in general.

“With the hard-work and united effort shown by all during this by-election, we will overcome the problem faced by the party very soon,” he said.

Liezietsu became Chief Minister in February replacing NPF colleague TR Zeliang, who again ousted him in a rebellion on July 19.

